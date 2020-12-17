Mamata Banerjee squanders Rs 2,000 crore from Center….Read more…

Kolkata: The Mamata government has withheld Rs 2,000 crore from the Center. Trinamool Congress MLA Jitendra Tiwari made the revelation in a letter to the Center.

The Central Government has sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore to Bengal for the Smart City project of Asansol Municipal Corporation. However, in the name of politics, Mamata Banerjee withheld the money from the corporation. In the letter, Jitendra Tiwari, a former mayor of Asansol Corporation, alleged that the crucial development project in the area had not been implemented due to this. At the same time, there are indications that Tiwari will leave the Trinamool Congress as the Assembly elections approach.