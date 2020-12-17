Rare Eurasian Hoopoe spotted at Manappuram….

The Eurasian hoopoe, a bird not commonly seen in the countryside, has been seen feasting at Manappuram. They are reddish-orange with white and black stripes on the wings and tail. The tip of the feathers is black, spreading like a fan. The tip of the elongated beak is curved.

They are found in the forests of Africa, Asia and Europe. The official bird of Israel is the hoopoe. This bird is found in the Rajaji National Park in Uttarakhand, India. Wildlife photographer Ratheesh Rajan spotted the bird on the sand and captured it on camera. When they see humans, they fly away immediately.