Redmi 9 Power is set to launch in India today: Expected price, features and how to watch livestream

Redmi 9 Power is finally launching in India today. The launch will take place online via live stream. There is also an event page for Redmi 9 Power and it reveals some key specifications about the device. The first thing that we saw on the event page was the camera setup of Redmi 9 Power. The device will sport a triple camera setup at the back. We still don’t know all the details but there are rumors that the smartphone will have a 48MP camera.

Redmi 9 Power pricing details are yet to be revealed. However, some past reports suggested that the smartphone could be a rebadged Redmi Note 9 4G that was launched in China last month with a starting price of CNY 999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The new Redmi phone is likely to have a similar pricing, though it is rumored to have a 64GB variant in place as well that could be slightly cheaper.

Nevertheless, apart from the improve camera, the new Redmi phone is not likely to have many changes when compared to Redmi Note 9 4G. The phone is expected to come with MIUI 12 out-of-the-box and sport a water drop-style display notch.