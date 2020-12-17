Setback to TMC: Another MLA resigned from party, may join BJP

Trinamool Congress, the ruling Party in West Bengal has faced yet another setback on Thursday. Jitendra Tiwari, a MLA of the TMC has resigned from the party. Earleir on Thursday morning another top leader of the party Suvendu Adhikari has also resigned from the party. Both Suvendu Adhikari and Jitendra Tiwari will join BJP.

“I have resigned from the post of the chairman of the Board of Administrators of Asansol Municipal Corporation. If I am not allowed to work, what will I do with the post? So, I resigned,” Tiwari said to news agency PTI.

“There is no point in continuing in the TMC as I am not being allowed to work for the people,” Tiwari alleged.