State government announces date of SSLC, +2 examinations

The state government announced the date of SSLC and +2 examinations. The government has also announced the date of reopening of schools and colleges. Kerala state government has announced this. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

As per the announcement, 10th standard SSLC examination, the 12th standard Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations would begin from March 17th and would end on March 30th, 2021. The students of Class 10th and 12th can visit their schools from January 1st to clear the doubts and for practical classes.

The State Government also decided to reopen colleges for the last year graduate and post graduate courses in the State from January 1st onwards. The colleges can resume classes from new year with 50% attendance. All agricultural, fisheries colleges, and medical colleges from second year will resume classes from January 1st.