‘ Those who cannot tolerate building Ram Temple in Ayodhya are behind farmers’ protest’: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused that those people who cannot tolerate building Ram Temple in Ayodhya are behind the protest of farmers.

“This is the envy of those people who do not like that Bharat is becoming Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. I saw that a dharna is on. First, they said there should be an MSP (minimum support price) guarantee”, said Yogi Adityanath.

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address farmers

“The government said there is no question of taking back MSP. Then why are people misleading (farmers)? They are angry. Those who cannot tolerate that a grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya…are angry because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has even kickstarted the construction of a grand Ram temple,” added the Uttar Pradesh CM.

“The theory of communism will never hold true. That if you repeat a lie a hundred times, it will become true. There are those who do not want a change in the lives of farmers”, he added.