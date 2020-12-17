” Those who will oppose free and fair polls will be sternly dealt with”: Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has warned that those who will oppose free and fair polls will be sternly dealt with. He also made it clear that he “is neither a post office nor a rubber stamp” .

“As governor my biggest task is to ensure that the 2021 polls are conducted in a free and fair manner. Central forces will come on time. I am not a party to politics or stake holder in politics,” he said to media persons at Sarisa in South 24 Parganas.

“My objective remains that the people of Bengal cast their votes. Those who will oppose this (free and fair polls) will be sternly dealt with,” he said. “The system has to be neutralised. It will be neutralised. I am not speaking as Jagdeep Dhankhar but as governor”, he added.

“Obligation of every public servant is to remain politically neutral. But there is deep rooted political commitment to subserve the ruling dispensation and thinking nothing will happen. You can mark my words such people are in for deep surprise. Any transgression will not be allowed”, he added.