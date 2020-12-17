‘ State would not cow-down before “undemocratic” forces”: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader, Mamata Banerjee claimed that her government would not cow-down before “expansionist” and “undemocratic” forces. The TMC leader in a series of tweets has attacked the Union government over its decision to give deputation to three senior IPS officers in the state.

“GoI’s (Government of India) order of central deputation for the 3 serving IPS officers of West Bengal despite the State’s objection is a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954,” Banerjee tweeted.

GoI’s order of central deputation for the 3 serving IPS officers of West Bengal despite the State’s objection is a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954. (1/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 17, 2020

“We wouldnt allow this brazen attempt by the Centre to control the State machinery by proxy! West Bengal is not going to cow-down in front of expansionist and undemocratic forces,” the chief minister tweeted.

We wouldn’t allow this brazen attempt by the Centre to control the State machinery by proxy! West Bengal is not going to cow-down in front of expansionist & undemocratic forces. (3/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 17, 2020

” This act is nothing but a deliberate attempt to encroach upon State’s jurisdiction and demoralize the serving officers in WB. This move, particularly before the elections is against the basic tenets of the federal structure. It’s unconstitutional & completely unacceptable!”

The Centre asked the West Bengal government to immediately relieve the three IPS officers for joining the central deputation.