WhatsApp to stop working on these smartphones from 2021: Check full list

World’s most popular social media app, WhatsApp may stop working in some smartphones from 2021. The social media app owned by Face book will stop working on some Android and iOS smartphones.

The Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp will stop working on smartphones that are not running on at least iOS 9 or Android 4.0.3 operating systems.

For iPhones, all the iPhone models up to the iPhone 4 will lose support for iPhone. This means that those who are using the iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6S will need to update their operating system to iOS 9 or later in order to continue using WhatsApp.

For Android, WhatsApp will stop working on smartphones that are running on an Android version earlier than 4.0.3. So people using the HTC Desire, LG Optimus Black, Motorola Droid Razr, and the Samsung Galaxy S2 will have to switch.

In order to check the software version that is running on your Android smartphone, head over to Settings > About Phone. On an iOS device, one can head over to Settings > General > About.

Last year, WhatsApp ended support for smartphones running on iOS 8 or older, and Android phones running on version 2.3.7 or older.