WhatsApp wants to help users in India buy ‘affordable’ health insurance

At Facebook’s Fuel for India 2020, Gautam Bhardwaj from pinBox, Sumit Shukla from HDFC, and Pavithra YS from Vindhya e-Infomedia, talk about digital and financial inclusion in India, and using WhatsApp to enable micro-pension and insurance schemes.

WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose said, “WhatsApp is deeply committed to India with over 400 million active users, this is our largest market. Our primary focus will always be to provide the most simple, reliable, private and secure experience for people to connect with each other. However, in India we are also building on four other pillars.”

“WhatsApp wants to help further digitize and scale the small business ecosystem of India, make it easier for consumers to connect with and buy from their favorite businesses, and build digital payments across all segments, especially for underserved users in India,” he added. He further said, “COVID-19 has unfortunately highlighted how vulnerable many people are to financial shocks in their lives. WhatsApp has proactively been working on several pilots that ensure that every adult has access to the most basic and critical livelihood and financial services through their mobile devices.”