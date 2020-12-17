World Health Organization to Wuhan, to find out the source of COVID-19….

Geneva: A team of 10 scientists is set to explore the source of Code-19 next month by arriving at the Chinese city Wuhan. After months of negotiations, WHO was approved by China.

Finding the origin of the disease is not to insult the country, but is to avoid another of such virus break outs in the future, according to the WHO.

It is not good to blame the country for anything, but to understand what happened and use this information as a basis. It is trying to reduce the risk of accidents in the future. The WHO team will conduct a four- to five-week inspection in Wuhan.