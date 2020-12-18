2020 FIFA Awards announced. Read more!!!

Bayern Munich’s Polish star Robert Lewandowski was named FIFA’s best male player in 2020. Lewandowski won the gold medal over the challenges posed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

FIFA is a non-profit organization that describes itself as an international governing body of association football, fútsal and beach soccer. It is the highest governing body of football. Five Premier League stars have been named in the FIFA Best Team of the Year for 2020. It was unsurprisingly a case of the usual suspects in the attack, as the three players nominated for the main award – Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski – lead the line, in a big snub to Champions League finalists Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.