As per a report, an anonymous British Airways air hostess proposed in-flight ‘adult entertainment’ to flyers, making a fuss in the aviation industry. British Airways has now investigated the issue and is enduring to recognize the staff. The flight attendant worked as a prostitute during the flights and the revelations were made public lately by investigative news posted in the British daily.

A spokesman of British Airways stated, “We expect the highest standard of behavior from all of our colleagues at all times, and we are investigating the claims.” As per the report, the attendant even sells her undergarments to the passengers and shares her photos on social media to publicize the services that she delivers.

The report declared that the air hostess posts pictures of her stockinged legs and flirts. The attendant told the investigative reporter about her business model. She told me that she sells her inner wears for 25 Pound sterling and charges more additional if one likes to meet her at a private place. She also told the journal, “You will need to pay a securing cost of 50-pound sterling to meet. Prices differ relying on the requested meet, no bargaining. If I have reserved a hotel for work, the meet will take place there.

The attendant even has a blog, where she has noted, “If you ever want adult entertainment on-board, all you have to do is give me a sum of money and you’ll be treated to a whole different experience of your choice”.While the attendant has removed much of her social media posts, some of her followers are backing her activities. “She is clearly prostituting herself and promoting her business by using photographs taken onboard British Airways planes. It is sensational negligence of duty and not the image British Airways wants of its cabin crew,” one source told.