Dandruff: Here is how you can control your dandruff this winter season

Dandruff is a common condition that causes the skin on the scalp to flake. It isn’t contagious or serious. But it can be embarrassing and difficult to treat. Mild dandruff can be treated with a gentle daily shampoo. If that doesn’t work, a medicated shampoo may help. Symptoms may return later. Dandruff is considered to be a mild form of seborrheic dermatitis. In babies, seborrheic dermatitis is called cradle cap.

As with many other health conditions, prevention is usually the best treatment for dandruff. So, if you’re prone to the itchy scalp and telltale flakes of dandruff, learn how to keep them at bay with a few simple preventive measures. In no time, your luxurious locks and trendy threads will once again steal the show. Apple cider vinegar is also often used as a natural remedy to get rid of dandruff. The acidity of the vinegar is believed to help stimulate the shedding of dead skin cells on the scalp. Apple cider vinegar is also said to balance the pH of the skin to reduce the growth of fungus and thus fight dandruff.

There are natural remedies for preventing dandruff. Oiling makes your hair soft and smooth and prevents your scalp from getting flaky and dry. A balanced diet gives your hair the required nutrition and makes it look healthy and beautiful. Wash your hair more often. Consume honey or jaggery instead of sugar and cut down on foods that have too much sugar in them.