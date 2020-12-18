Earthquake tremors felt across the national capital. Read more!!!

Tremors were felt in parts of the national capital and NCR yesterday evening after a medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolted Alwar district in Rajasthan, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The National Center for Seismology said, “With the frequent earthquakes, there have been apprehensions if it is a prelude to a big temblor, but experts say there is nothing unusual in this seismic activity. Though it is not possible to predict quakes, a proper disaster management plan should be in place to deal with any emergency.”

Shukla said, “The recent quakes are not an unusual phenomenon as the Delhi NCR region has several faultlines like the Mahendragarh-Dehradun faultline. There are faults at Mathura, Moradabad and Sohna.”