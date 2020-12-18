Farmers Protest Updates: The laws have not been introduced overnight

Today, the Prime Minister addressed Madhya Pradesh farmers via video-conferencing and declared the laws have not been introduced overnight.

PM Modi said, “These were the demands of the farmers for decades. If today we see the manifestoes of the political parties, we will find the same promises.” The Prime Minister said, “I don’t think they have a problem with the farm reforms. They have problems with the fact that what they promised and could not deliver has been now done by Modi. I am folding my hands in front of all political parties. Please, take all credit you want. I will give credit to the manifestoes of the political parties.”