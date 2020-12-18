Guitarist duets with cat playing piano….Watch viral video!!!

Here’s a cat named Barney who is gathering hearts on social media with its piano paws.

Russian guitarist Marsel Gilmanov did a duet together with his cat who’s seen using its paws to press the keys of the piano. “Someone did a collab TikTok with a cat and it’s perfect,” says the caption on Twitter.

someone did a collab tiktok with a cat and it's perfect pic.twitter.com/8ckEIRo51y — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) December 15, 2020

Since being shared on-line, with netizens fairly impressed by the duet. “That is beautiful. Especially how the cat stops and stares for the dramatic paws,” said one on the viral clip.