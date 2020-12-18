‘International chef’ forced to sell biryani on streets due to the pandemic crisis; Read more…

Akshay Parkar, a chef who has worked at five-star hotels and international cruises, lost his career due to the coronavirus crisis. Rather than leaving himself to destiny, Akshay opened a roadside cafeteria in Mumbai and started marketing biryani to earn his daily bread.

A Facebook page, Being Malwani, posted Akshay’s story and photos from his biryani stall. The title, summarized from Marathi to English, says that Akshay used to work at Taj Flight Services, and also with Princess Cruises for eight years. After losing the job, Akshay started a roadside eatery in Mumbai, where he sells biryani.

The post also says the details of his biryani stall and the expense at which he sells his food items. Akshay’s stall is located opposite Star Mall in JK Sawant Marg, Dadar. Akshay sells veg Biryani at Rs 800 per kg and non-veg biryani at Rs 900 per kg. The post made trends on the internet and gathered several likes and shares.