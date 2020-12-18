IT graduate degree from Monash University aims to provide industry experience

Usually run over two semesters, IE projects give the chance to apply the knowledge and skills you’ve gained throughout the degree. At the same time the educators will research and develop new skills, all while you design, develop and deliver an information system for a real-world client.

This project aims to enable more effective and culturally-sensitive information dissemination and digital preservation programs, based on the information needs and preferences of people living in rural communities in developing countries. The expected outcome is to provide economic and social benefits to rural communities by empowering them to preserve information in ways that meet their personal and community needs.

Australia’s Monash University ranks in the world’s top 100 for ‘Computer Science and Information Systems’. It also aims to provide world-experts, cutting edge spaces and industry experience. The university said, “With access to innovative facilities and leading educators, learn in-demand skills and advance your IT career at one of the leading universities.”