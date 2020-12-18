Kerala govt. to resume free food kit supply….Know more

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan put forward proposals to continue the distribution of free food kits till April and to distribute welfare pensions on a monthly basis.

The assessment is that it will take a huge amount to continue the distribution of free food kits. However, he hinted that the distribution of kits would continue ahead of the Assembly elections. The next cabinet meeting will discuss and announce in detail the 100-day action plans mentioned last day.

The announcement was changed because of the election code of conduct. The cabinet meeting will be held on the 24th. The relocation of some senior civil service officers will also be considered.

The CM said that the verdict was proof that the people had accepted all the plans of the government. This is the success of the government coalition. The Chief Minister congratulated the Ministers for the successful implementation of all the projects undertaken.