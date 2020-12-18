Man picks up golf ball that landed on an alligator’s tail….Watch!!!

A video of a man approaching an alligator to grab a golf ball from the reptile’s tail has gone viral. The video was shot in a golf course in Cape Coral.

Kyle Downes and his brother were at the Coral Oaks Golf Course when their golf ball landed on the alligator’s tail that was near a lake on the course. Downes’ brother decided to get the ball back from the alligator by sneaking up to reptile from behind.

One user said, “Oh my God I can’t believe you did that.” Another wrote, “Lol that’s crazy.” A third user commented, “The golfer has quite a tail to tell.”