National Minorities Rights Day 2020: All you need to know about this day

The National Minorities Rights Day is observed on December 18 in India to focus on the importance of the rights of religious minorities and the safeguard of their Constitutionally-guaranteed freedoms.The Constitution of India provides equal rights for all citizens and adopted several measures for safeguarding the rights of linguistic, ethnic, cultural, and religious minorities. It takes care of those people who are economically or socially disadvantaged people irrespective of their caste, culture, and community including the people of scheduled tribes and scheduled castes.

Minorities Rights Day focuses on religious harmony, respect, and a better understanding of all minorities’ communities. United Nations on 18 December 1992 adopted and broadcast the Statement on the individual’s Rights belonging to religious or Linguistic National or Ethnic Minorities. Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal have it self set up State Minorities Commissions in their respective States.

