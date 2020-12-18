Paytm Mall announces the Christmas-New Year Shopping Festival. Know more!!!

Homegrown e-commerce platform Paytm Mall today declared its week-long Christmas edition of the Maha Shopping Festival from December 18 to December 25.

India’s Leading Online Shopping Experience, Brought to You by Paytm Online shopping with Paytm Mall is quick, convenient, trouble-free. You can shop for the wanted product right from the convenience of your home and get them carted straight to your doorstep. The company has partnered with ICICI, Amex, and Citibank to offer an additional 10% cashback on credit card and debit card payments. ICICI Bank customers will also experience this offer on EMI transactions. Paytm Mall has been acquiring orders from close to 19,000 pin codes across the country.

The company said, “More than 2 lakh styles in Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories would be offered at more than 70 percent discount. There will be over 200 top brands on discount as part of the platform’s festive sale. The company also said that smartphones across major brands would be available for as low as Rs 4,999 with up to Rs 4,000 cashback & an exchange offer of up to Rs 9,600.”

“We are offering the best in class products and discounts to make the last major festive sale of this year extra special for everyone. We are happy to partner with top brands and banks as they join us in our mission to spread more cheer this Christmas,” said Abhishek Rajan, COO, Paytm Mall.