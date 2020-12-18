Richa Chadda’s Birthday: See some photos of the actress

Richa Chadda is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films, best known for her work in the Fukrey Series. After debuting in a small role in the comedy film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, she worked as a supporting actress in several films.[5] Her major breakthrough was a supporting role in the film noir gangster saga Gangs of Wasseypur , where her role as the bellicose and extremely foul-tongued wife of a gangster earned her a Filmfare award. Her sole foray into mainstream cinema has been as a supporting character in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Chadda made her acting debut in a supporting role as Dolly in Dibakar Banerjee-directed 2008 film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!. Rajeev Masand of CNN-IBN described her as a “revelation ” in the film.She appeared in the 2010 comedy film Benny and Babloo as Fedora. Taran Adarsh reviewing for Bollywood Hungama stated that Chadda “stand[s] out with confident portrayal and Komal Nahta from Koimoi stated that she lend fine support in the film. In the meanwhile, a Kannada movie in which she had acted, titled Nirdoshi was released in 2010 after a delay of almost 3 years.