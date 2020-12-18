The BJP changed its style; The forward communities will be kept with them

BJP to change the style in Kerala. The Central Leadership will try to get the support of NSS and Christian organizations. The party’s assessment of the local election results has been a clear ingredient in the state’s strategy to bring backward communities together. The central leadership will also ask for a change in style with Srirangam K Surendran.

But when the nationalist JP Nadda called a few weeks ago, K Sudhakaran made three things clear that the party would have a big advantage in the state in the coming elections, the rebel voices of the party would not have the support of the workers, the attempt to win support from the dominant communities, including the SNDP, would be crucial in various areas.

Meanwhile, the Central leadership yesterday held communication with some senior leaders from the state and anti-Muralidhara faction leaders. The Centre had made it clear that more than one person should change the policy of Surendran and the policy adopted by the government, not the skin treatment. The figures also explain to the central leadership that the Nair-Christian support must be won to gain success in Travancore and Kochi.

In the same new situation, the Central leadership will take steps to win the support of NSS and Christian organizations for the assembly elections. The Central leadership will ask Surendran to change his style and continue in the post of President, taking into consideration the letter demanding his removal from the post of President. The next day, it was decided to appoint a national leader who is a prominent overseer of the state’s elections.