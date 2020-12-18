The Central Government is all set to distribute the vaccine in Kerala first….

Thiruvananthapuram: The number of Covid patients in Kerala is increasing day by day. The Central Government is preparing to bring the vaccine to Kerala first as the state could not take any precautionary measures against Covid 19.

The Central Government is taking immediate action as the number of corona patients in the state is increasing exponentially and there is a shortage of medical facilities in hospitals. As part of this, the recommendation of the State Health Expert Committee has been sought.

But the central government has instructed the state to set up warehouses to store the Covid vaccine. 1,680 vaccine carriers and 100 cold boxes sent by the Central Government have already reached the state. In the first phase, 50 large cold boxes and small boxes were used to transport the vaccine from one place to another. At present, procurement centers are being set up at primary health centers, community health centers and taluk hospitals.

Regional vaccine stores will be set up in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode. In addition, 1589 small ice line refrigerators will be installed in these areas. In the first phase, the vaccine will be given to employees in all sectors of government and private sector such as modern medicine, AYUSH and homeopathy. Temporary employees will also receive the vaccine. Vaccination is initially given to health workers. About 27,000 Asha workers and medical, dental, nursing and paramedical students in the state. About 33,000 Anganwadi workers are also being considered for immunization.