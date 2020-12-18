This is a period of setback for the Mamata government; Another MLA left the party…

Kolkata: With the Assembly elections looming, the number of prominent people resigning from the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal is on the rise. Today, another MLA resigned from the party. Barrackpore MLA Silbhadra Dutta left the party today.

Silbhadra is the third Trinamool leader to resign in two days. Earlier, senior leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Jitendra Tiwari left the party. Silbhadra Dutta is also a senior leader of the Trinamool Congress. There are indications that he will join the BJP before the Bengal Assembly elections. Silbhadra Dutta is a leader who has close ties with leaders who left the party earlier.

The resignation of prominent leaders is a major setback for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress is heading for a major crisis in the state. As part of this, the party has decided to convene an emergency meeting today.