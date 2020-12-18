“To avoid world-war against Covid-19”; Supreme Court advocates ‘must comply with SOPs’

A bench of the Supreme Court declared the present condition as a “world war against Covid-19”. While claiming that every state must operate vigilantly, the bench also administered guidance for the execution of Covid-19 guidelines and SOPs across the nation.

The apex court has told the management examined to assure that more and more police personnel shall be deployed at places where there is a chance of a gathering. Food courts, eateries, vegetable markets, bus stations, and railway stations have been recognized as some of the places where police deployment must be assured. The bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan and incorporating Justices RS Reddy and MR Shah were negotiating with the issue at the time of administering the instructions.

“Even if one survives from Covid-19, many times financially and economically he is finished. Therefore, either more and more requirements are to be completed by the state government and the local authority or there shall be a cap on the expenses levied by the private hospitals, which can be in the practice of the authorities under the Disaster Management Act,” the apex court followed.

While endorsing a government-public partnership to avoid “world war” against Covid-19, the bench also declared that the virus circulated like “wildfire” owing to the scarcity of execution of SOPs and procedures. The bench also said that unless required, no approval shall be given by local authorities or police for celebration even during the day. Even when approvals are given, the management must confirm strict adherence with the procedures, the Supreme Court said.

“Any judgment to levy curfew and/or lockdown must be declared long in advance so that the people may know and make requirements for their livelihood, like ration, etc,” the bench stated counting that night or weekend curfew must be assessed by states where it is not in place. The bench also took note of the exhaustion of frontline healthcare workers. Indicating the necessity for some steps to give them repose, the bench said doctors and nurses along with other frontline workers are “already exhausted physically and mentally due to tireless work for eight months”.