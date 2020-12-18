‘Welcome to Kailash’; Nityananda announces flight services to Kailash….

New Delhi: Swami Nityananda, the controversial self-proclaimed deity, has come out with a new revelation. Devotees from other countries are allowed to enter Kailash, which he has declared as a country. However, Nithyananda, who absconded from India and declared his own country without appearing in court in about 50 cases, including rape, is currently in hiding.

The airline operates from Australia. Nithyananda’s hiding place is believed to be an island near Australia. Devotees have to apply for a visa to reach here. Kailasam Mail ID has also been released for this. It has been more than a year since Nityananda declared his own nation after absconding from India in a rape case. Nityananda describes his country as a ‘Hindu sovereign nation’. Nithyananda has changed his stand that visitors will not be allowed into the country.