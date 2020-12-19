Amit Shah to embark on a two-day visit to West Bengal ; Many leaders expected to join BJP

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a two-day visit to West Bengal on Saturday between the presumption of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s close associate and senior TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari entering the BJP.Shah will begin his journey to Bengal with a visit to Ramakrishna Mission Ashram. He is also planned to meet a farmer family and have lunch with them. He will address a public rally at Midnapore College ground in Paschim Medinipur district on the first day.

On the second day of his visit, the minister will go to Vishwa Bharti University at Shantiniketan in Birbhum district, to pay his tribute to Rabindranath Tagore, pursued by a press meeting with the media. Shah is also planned to visit Shyambati in Birbhum, where he will have lunch with the family of a Baul singer. Later he will hold a roadshow in Bolpur from Hanuman mandir on Stadium Road to Bolpur Circle. Shah is anticipated to end the visit with a press conference at Mohor Kutir in Birbhum.

Suvendu Adhikari, who had resigned as minister in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, gave his resignation as MLA at the Assembly secretariat. On Friday, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee denied receiving Adhikari’s resignation letter stating it does not work to the requirements of the Constitution and the regulations of the House. The rebel TMC leader has been provided ‘Z’ category protection in West Bengal by the Central government.

According to the order given by MHA, “Security arrangement for Suvendu Adhikari has been analyzed in this Ministry in consultation with Central Security Agencies and it has been determined to provide him ‘Z’ category CRPF security cover with the bulletproof vehicle in West Bengal.”