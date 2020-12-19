Cold wave: India Meteorological Department issues alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that severe cold wave conditions are likely to persist at various places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

“Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at many places very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; at a few places over West Uttar Pradesh; at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and cold wave conditions at isolated places over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter,” a statement issued by IMD said.

“No significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures over parts of Northwest India during next two days and rise by two to three degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures and four to five degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures during subsequent three days. Fall in minimum temperatures by three to four degrees Celsius over parts of Central and East India during the next two days and no significant change thereafter. Fall in minimum temperatures by two to three degrees Celsius over Maharashtra during the next 24 hours and rise by two to four degrees Celsius thereafter,” IMD added.