Consumption of nutmeg can affect weight loss and diabetes in humans. Know how!!!

Nutmeg is the seed or ground spice of several species of the genus Myristica. Myristica fragrans is a dark-leaved evergreen tree cultivated for two spices derived from its fruit: nutmeg, from its seed, and mace, from the seed covering.

It is also a commercial source of an essential oil and nutmeg butter. The California nutmeg, Torreya californica, has a seed of similar appearance, but is not closely related to Myristica fragrans, and is not used as a spice. Indonesia is the main producer of nutmeg and mace. Nutmeg is used for cavities in the first teeth of children and for many other conditions. But there is no good scientific evidence to support its use for any condition. Nutmeg is also sometimes used to create a “high”.

