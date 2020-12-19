Covid-19 Updates: 1254 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 1254 new coronavirus cases along with 823 new recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total cases has surged to 192404. The overall recoveries mounted to 168,129. The death toll has climbed to 634.

At present there are 23641 active cases in the country. 136132 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours.

On December 9, the UAE approved the Chinese firm Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine that has 86 per cent efficacy. Abu Dhabi Ports has been a core member in the vaccine distribution mission with its advanced logistics capacity and capabilities.