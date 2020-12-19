Covid vaccine to be given to 30 cr people in 6-7 months: Union Health Minister

New Delhi: India is close to approval of the Covid vaccine, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said. The minister made the announcement at a virtual meeting with ministers. The meeting was held against the backdrop of over one crore confirmed Covid cases in the country.

The Minister spoke about the need to expedite immunization. It is estimated that 300 million people will be vaccinated in the next six to seven months. Minister told his concerns at the meeting and requested that Covid-19 precautions should be taken. The minister reminded that although the vaccine was close to approval, the defense precautions should not be compromised.

The Minister also expressed his gratitude to all those who took part in the fight against Covid. He noted that covid prevalence in the country had dropped by two per cent and that the death rate was lower than other countries in the world. Covid death rate in the country is currently 1.45%. At the same time, the cure rate has risen to 95.46%.