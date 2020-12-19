Decision on getting Covid vaccine is completely depended on recipient; Union Ministry of Health….

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has said that people can decide for themselves whether or not to get the Covid vaccine. However, the ministry said it was better to adopt the vaccine to protect oneself against the disease and to prevent the spread of the disease to close relatives, including family, friends and relatives.

Vaccine trials are in the final stages. The government will soon release the vaccine. The vaccine, which is manufactured in India, will be as effective as vaccines developed in other countries, the ministry said. Side effects such as fever and pain may occur when receiving the vaccine. The ministry said it had directed the state governments to take necessary steps in such cases.

Registration is mandatory for the vaccine holder. Identification card is mandatory for registration. The place, date and time allowed for vaccination will be notified via SMS to the mobile. After taking the vaccine, the certificate will be sent to the individual’s mobile in QR code format.