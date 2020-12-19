“Didi, this is just the beginning. You’ll be alone by the time polls come”: Amit Shah

Union Home minister Amit Shah has came down heavily on the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Amit Shah who is on a tow day tour on West Bengal has severely criticized the TMC leader.

“Why are so many people leaving Trinamool Congress? Because of the misrule, corruption and nepotism of Mamata Banerjee. Didi, this is just the beginning. By the time elections come, you will be left all alone”, said Amit Shah.

“I want to ask the youth of Bengal – What is your fault? Why is there no development in Bengal? I want to ask the farmers of Bengal – Why are you not receiving the Rs 6,000 annually that is being sent by PM Modi?” Amit Shah said.

You gave three decades to Congress, 27 years to Communists and 10 years to Mamata didi. Give 5 years to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), we will make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla': Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/C5kl3y73iY — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2020

Many leaders of the opposition parties including former minister Suvendu Adhikari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of union minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore.

BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh, leader Mukul Roy and senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya were also present in the ceremony with union minister Amit Shah.