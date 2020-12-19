Final phase of DDC elections polling begins in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir; 28 constituencies went to polls in the final phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections today. 285 Panch and 84 Sarpanch seats will also see voting today across Jammu and Kashmir. On Friday, State Election Commissioner (SEC), KK Sharma announced that a total of 28 DDC constituencies will go to the polls including 13 seats from the Kashmir division and 15 from the Jammu division with 168 candidates competing in the last phase of the elections.

He added that against the 13 DDC constituencies of the Kashmir division going to the polls, there are 83 candidates in the battle including 31 female candidates while In the Jammu division, there are 85 candidates in the combat for the 15 DDC constituencies in this phase, including 15 female candidates. As many as 6,30,443 electors (3,27,168 male and 3,03,275 female voters) are going to select their representatives in all 28 DDC constituencies counting that a total of 1703 polling stations have been assigned with 1028 in Kashmir division and 675 in Jammu division.

The SEC further told that of 165 Sarpanch vacancies reported in the 8th phase, 43 have been elected unopposed. There shall be a contest in 84 constituencies and 249 candidates including 52 females are in the battle, he added. Similarly, out of the total 1457 Panch vacancies announced in this phase, 496 seats were elected unopposed. 285 constituencies will go for elections with 596 candidates competing in the elections including 156 female candidates.

The SEC said that all the necessary arrangements for this phase are furnished including manpower, election material, and security setups in all poll going locations. He added that the polling will go on from 7 am to 2 pm and counting shall be done on December 22, 2020, along with the other DDC constituencies as per the agenda announced by the Election Authority.

SEC also told that adequate arrangements have been set up to guarantee the protection of all stakeholders including the voters coming to vote at the polling stations.“Sanitizers, thermal scanners, and face masks have been arranged at the polling stations to ensure that SOPs issued by the concerned authorities, including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, are strictly followed at the polling stations”, he said