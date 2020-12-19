Here is a list of countries that you should not go in 2021…

Many of us think that we should go somewhere peaceful after all the problems created by Covid. There are also those who plan exactly where to go. Now a map has been released with the names of the most dangerous countries that you should not go in 2021.

The map is released by the International SOS, which evaluates countries by security, based on a number of factors. The rank is based on health threat, security threat and corona threat. The map says the most dangerous places to visit next year include Libya, Syria, Iraq and the Central African Republic. The map describes countries with the highest security threat as “extreme”. They are found mainly in African and Middle Eastern countries.

These include Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan, Libya, the Central African Republic, Mali, Afghanistan, Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk. Libya, Niger, Yemen, Iraq, Afghanistan, North Korea, Guinea, Venezuela, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Guinea – Bissau, Liberia, Central African Republic, Eritrea and Haiti are among the countries at risk.

Georgia is the only place in the world to have a very high ranking in terms of Covid-19 impact. At the same time, the UK ranks medium in this list. Covid has had the least impact on health in New Zealand, Nicaragua and Tanzania.