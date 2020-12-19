Instagram went down for Android users globally, services restored. Read more!!!

The popular social media app Instagram is suffering from a bug, so many Android users around the world are unable to access the app. The problem is not widespread but only bothers some Android users. With this, the hashtags #Instagramdown and #Instagramcrash have started trending on Twitter.

People around the world have expressed inability to access video streaming and Google’s mailing services. Many netizens complained that they could not access other Google services, such as Calendar, Drive, and Docs. According to DownDetector, which tracks online outages, Instagram users began experiencing hiccups at around 9am UK time yesterday. More than 500 people have reported issues with the app since.

Those using the Android app in Asia, particularly India, appear worst affected. The problem does not appear to affect all users. We’ve tried using the app at The Sun’s HQ in London and experienced no issues. Instagram has not issued a statement about the minor outage, meaning we’re none the wiser as to what’s causing it. Users took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the down time.