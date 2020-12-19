Italy government ordered Christmas, New Year Covid-19 Lockdown. Read more!!!

Italy is set to announce a strict national lockdown over Christmas to cope with a rapidly accelerating infection rate.

On November 17, the country reported another 683 coronavirus deaths and 18,236 new cases. Minister for Regional Affairs Francesco Boccia said, “We will all have to spend Christmas at home. “We must make choices to protect the most vulnerable and the elderly, at the cost of bordering on unpopularity.”

He added, “It is evident that we are moving towards restrictions during the holiday period, if anyone thinks there will be parties, dinners, gatherings, they are very wrong.” John Edmunds said, “It doesn’t look like the tier system is holding the epidemic wave back, unfortunately.” “I think we are going to have to look at these measures and perhaps tighten them up.”