Maruti Suzuki India Limited had announced the launch of multi-financier online car finance

Maruti Suzuki had launched a new ‘Smart Finance’ service in the country.

The new service will offer customers an end-to-end, real-time online car finance facility. Maruti Suzuki claims that they are the first OEM in India to offer such a service for their customers. The new initiative will see NEXA customers being offered with a comprehensive finance solution and simplify their car purchasing journey, with a host of finance options.

The Smart Finance service is now available for NEXA customers, for salaried employees, in 30 cities including Delhi, Gurugram, Lucknow, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Cochin, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Goa, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Surat, Vadodara, Ranchi, Raipur, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Vishakhapatnam, Udaipur, Kanpur, Vijayawada, and Dehradun.