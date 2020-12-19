MG Motor has announced an increase in the price of all its models from January

MG Motor is going to increase the price of its vehicles from the new year.

MG currently has four cars in its portfolio – Hector, ZS EV, Hector Plus, and the Gloster of which the latter three were started just this year. The Chinese held British car-maker further plans to broaden its lineup by advancing a seven-seater version of the Hector Plus in January 2021.

The MG Hector is possible in both 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol and a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine options with the petrol one also contributed in a 48V Hybrid variant with a six-speed manual and DCT transmission. The Hector Plus, meanwhile, is a six-seater SUV with captain seats based on the Hector and is available in the same engine and gearbox arrangements.

“The company would undertake a price revision across its product range in view of the miscellaneous cost increase. The price hike will range up to 3 percent, depending on the model, will be applicable from January 1, 2021,” said MG Motor in a statement.