Mom shares daughter’s response letter to a classmate who bullied her…..

Mel Watts, a mother from Australia, shared her eight-year-old daughter Ivy’s mature response. Even my mother was surprised when Ivy answered confidently without being depressed when her classmate called her fat. In a letter to a teasing friend, Ivy proudly wrote about her body.

Ivy wrote that this was her body and that she loved it no matter how she is. Ivy says she never intends to change it and that no matter what anyone says, it will not affect her. The note says that the mother, father and family love her and that is enough.

Mel Watts says she was proud of the way she raised her children when she read Ivy’s letter. “Children were always told to be proud of their bodies. It is their only body, their only chance to live. They should respect that life and that their body deserves respect in return”, says Mel Watts.

Mel Watts says that the friend who made fun of Ivy realized his mistake and the two became friends again. The boy did not mean to offend Ivy. Both may differ in the circumstances in which they grew up. “This experience proves that I have never been a failure in raising children,” said Mel Watts.