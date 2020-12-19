‘Operation Lotus’; Now the BJP and Trinamool are face to face

Bengal will be crucial in the coming days. Bengal is now the venue for a busy political movement with Amit Shah coming with Operation Lotus today. The BJP is confident that the third MLA from The Trinamool Congress has left the party ahead of Amit Shah’s arrival.

But when Amit Shah reaches West Bengal today, things in the state have become as if the BJP and The Trinamool Congress are facing each other. The third MLA left the Congress on the second consecutive day, shocking the Suryakumar camp. The MLAs who left Trinamool including Suvendu will enter the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah. Amit Shah, who is visiting Midnapore in West Bengal, is attending a farmers’ meeting. Amit Shah’s visit is to deploy central police after Bengal police.

Amit Shah, who is staying in the state for two days, has also called a meeting of seven leaders to take up the election preparations in the state. On the other hand, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is trying to shut down the leakage in the party and strengthen her resistance. Mamata Banerjee will also hold a roadshow today to