Oxford University with a report on the immunity of those who took two doses of the vaccine…

London: Oxford University published a report on the immunity of those who took two doses of the vaccine, CoviShield, developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca. Oxford University reports that those who received two doses of CoviShield had better immunity.

The report states that two doses of the vaccine are more effective than a single dose. The university said it had tested two doses of the vaccine in the first phase. Oxford also points out that the vaccine stimulates T-cell activity, which aids in the immune system.