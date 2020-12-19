Salon owner skips ‘international holiday’ with wife to provide free services to farmers !!!

Delhi’s Singhu border has dominated nationwide headlines due to the continuing farmers’ uproar against the Centre’s farm rules. Visuals of opposing farmers on roads, proclaiming slogans, or simply moving on with their daily lives in their temporary shelters have crossed far and wide.

The ‘Crazy Beauty Salon’ at Singhu border witness customers line up for a quick shave, a head massage, dye aging white hair, or a face massage, all free of cost. The salon’s address on its banner is of Pehwa in Kurukshetra, and the owner, Labh Singh Thakur, has moved it to the Singhu border. The salon functions on the road itself and a tractor-trolley carries large mirrors. For clients, there are three chairs where they sit and satisfy the salon’s free services.

“I run my parlor with my wife in Kurukshetra. Most of our customers there are farmers. Many among them told us our services are required at the Singhu border where farmers are protesting. So, I came here with my team. On average, we give haircuts to about 100-150 people a day. We don’t charge anything for this and even if someone wants to pay us, we refuse to accept the amount,” said Labh Singh Thakur. He is happy to support the farmers at the Singhu border but a bit unhappy today. The reason: It’s his wife’s birthday and unlike other years, he won’t be able to celebrate it with her as he moved here.

“My wife has donated a lot in operating our salon. Similarly, whenever a client used to come to our shop in Kurukshetra, she would give them tea and would also take good care of me. I miss her a lot today on her birthday. I am well and hope she also takes care of herself,” Labh said. Every year on his wife’s birthday, the couple used to tour abroad for holiday. This year also, they had intended to visit Canada. But they canceled their plans after the farmers’ protest began and Labh moved his salon to the Singhu border and provide them their assistance.

He says that his team operates for almost 15 hours every day and has been at the Singhu border for the past two weeks.” I heard about this free salon and have benefited from their services. Labh Ji is doing dignified work for the farmers. If he was not here, we would have to return to our villages for a haircut and shave,” said a farmer.

Apart from farmers, even kids have been reaching for haircuts at the salon. A man, who has been at the rally, says he has been visiting the salon for the past three days in the hope of obtaining a haircut but the line is so long that his turn is yet to come. I have to get a haircut because my father desires it. Labh uncle is doing good work by working this salon here. I want to have long hair but my father isn’t agreeing,” he says.