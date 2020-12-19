Suicide bomber hits Prime Minister’s rally: 14 killed

A suicide bomber has hit the Prime Minister’s rally. 14 People had lost their lives in the blast. Three senior Somali military officers, including a commander and several other people died in a suicide attack that was aimed at the country’s prime minister. The blast took place at Galkayo, in central Somalia.

The Islamist extremist group Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the blast. Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble was scheduled to attend a political rally at a football stadium . Among those killed in the explosion were members of the prime minister’s security team and top army officials, including the commander of the 21st Division of the Somali National Army.

The Al-Qaeda-linked militants have waged an insurgency in Somalia since 2006 in a bid to impose their version of Islamic law.