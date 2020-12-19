DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHLatest NewsIndiaNEWSTechnologyEntertainmentSpecialAutomobile

The first pictures of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train are out…See them!!!

Dec 19, 2020, 07:13 pm IST

New Delhi: The Japanese Embassy in India has released pictures of the Japanese bullet train for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail project. The project will use a modified model of the five-series Shinkansen bullet train.

The project is expected to be completed by 2023. The government had approved the 508 km long bullet train project. It is being implemented by the National High Speed ??Rail Corporation Limited with the financial and technical assistance of the Government of Japan. The project is expected to cost Rs 1,08,000 crore.

Tags
Dec 19, 2020, 07:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button