The first pictures of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train are out…See them!!!

New Delhi: The Japanese Embassy in India has released pictures of the Japanese bullet train for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail project. The project will use a modified model of the five-series Shinkansen bullet train.

Embassy of Japan in India shares photos of the E5 Series Shinkansen (Japan's Bullet Train), which will be modified for use as rolling stock of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project.

The project is expected to be completed by 2023. The government had approved the 508 km long bullet train project. It is being implemented by the National High Speed ??Rail Corporation Limited with the financial and technical assistance of the Government of Japan. The project is expected to cost Rs 1,08,000 crore.