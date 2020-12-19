The world is heading for another industrial revolution; The next 27 years will be crucial; says PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the next 27 years will be crucial for India. Narendra Modi said that the world was moving towards another industrial revolution. Modi said that the country’s goal is self-sufficiency and that India has shown its industrial potential to the world.

There needs to be a comprehensive change in all areas of the country. Big changes are happening all over the world. Everyone is asking why India can’t. The government is placing great emphasis on the construction sector. Ensuring better infrastructure can bring about great changes in the agricultural sector. Modi said the support of industry was essential for the agricultural sector.