Why was Gmail, Youtube went down globally? Know more!!!

A host of services controlled by Google became unavailable for around an hour on Monday, with the company blaming an “internal storage quota issue”.

Those who rely on apps such as Gmail and Google Docs for work or education were left unable to locate them or to use other popular products such as Google Maps. The outage was caused by a failure in the company’s authentication tools, a Google spokesperson said, which govern how users log in to services run by both Google and third-party developers.

Yesterday, a Google spokeswoman said, “The internet giant has found no evidence the SolarWinds hack affected Alphabet or Google’s systems.” The company said, “About 15% of requests sent to Google’s cloud storage service were disrupted during the Monday outage.” The cloud division offers an identification service similar to one from Okta Inc.